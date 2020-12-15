Tom Herman’s Wife Denies Rumored Interest In SEC Job

Over the weekend, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte issued a statement about the future of head football coach Tom Herman.

Del Conte confirmed that Herman is the head coach of the Longhorns and will return in 2021. The announcement came after multiple reports suggested Texas was interested in former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.

Well, a new report suggest Tom Herman may have been looking for other jobs. Gene Sapakoff, a writer for the Charlotte Post and Courier, reported Herman reached out to South Carolina to ask about the Gamecocks’ coaching vacancy.

Not long after the report came out, Herman’s wife addressed the rumor. “This is false” she said in response to the report that Herman was interested in the South Carolina opening.

South Carolina hired former Oklahoma associate head coach Shane Beamer for its head coaching vacancy. Herman would have had to ask before the Gamecocks hired Beamer.

The timeline matches up, considering the Longhorns were showing interest in Urban Meyer around the same time. However, Michelle Herman put those juicy rumors to rest tonight.

As it stands now, Herman will return as the head coach at Texas for another season. Meanwhile, Shane Beamer finally gets his chance to become a head coach for the very first time.

Herman owns a 31-18 record as the Longhorns head coach. He’ll likely need a conference title to keep his job next season.