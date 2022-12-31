Trevor Lawrence Trolls South Carolina Fans After Getting Booed

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

During the Gator Bowl between Notre Dame and South Carolina, the video board at TIAA Bank Field showed a few clips of Trevor Lawrence. It made sense considering the two programs were playing at the Jaguars' stadium.

South Carolina fans weren't happy about this development. They immediately booed Lawrence when he popped up on the screen.

A video of South Carolina fans booing Lawrence went viral on Twitter. It gained so much traction that Lawrence actually shared his thoughts on it.

Lawrence tweeted, "The scars are DEEP!! Lol @ClemsonFB."

Once again, Lawrence gets the last laugh.

Lawrence had an incredible career at Clemson from 2018-2020. He won a national title in 2018, was named the ACC Player of the Year in 2020, and earned All-ACC honors every season.

After having a rough rookie season in Jacksonville, Lawrence has blossomed into a star this year. If he leads the Jaguars to a win in Week 18, they'll make the playoffs.

It's safe to say South Carolina fans won't be rooting for Lawrence if the Jaguars make the postseason.