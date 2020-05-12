Elite defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has heard from a number of prominent programs throughout his recruitment. But just six schools are in the final running to earn Ingram-Dawkins’ commitment and pledge.

The 6-foot-5, 298-pound defensive prospect has cut his recruitment down to Tennessee, Florida State, South Carolina, Penn State, North Carolina and Georgia, per his Twitter announcement. The Gamecocks are the current favorite to land the South Carolina native, as three 247Sports insiders have placed their crystal ball to USC. The other crystal ball has been placed for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Ingram-Dawkins’ size is clearly a major aspect of his recruiting rating. But the massive defensive tackle is also an explosive athlete for his size and position. Ingram-Dawkins has long arms, which allows him to bull rush an offensive lineman with ease.

Ingram-Dawkins is the No. 22 defensive tackle and 403rd overall prospect, per the 247Sports Composite Score. He’s also one of the top recruits in South Carolina, ranking second overall.

Came so far from the bottom, I couldn’t even see the top !! ❤️ @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/Rd5DJZYMos — Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins ⁹⁰ (@TyrionI27) May 12, 2020

Ingram-Dawkins was going to announce his commitment this upcoming Sunday. But the elite defensive tackle is pushing back his commitment date to give his commitment “a little more thought.”

“I’ve decided to give my commitment a little more thought before making it on Sunday,” Ingram-Dawkins wrote on Twitter. “This is a life-changing decision that is very important to me!!”

It looks like the six schools involved will have to wait a bit longer for the highly-anticipated commitment decision. Where do you think Ingram-Dawkins will end up?