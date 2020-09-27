Video: South Carolina Fan Goes Viral In Heartbreaking Loss

The most-devastating loss of the SEC’s opening weekend slate goes to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Will Muschamp’s program lost in brutal fashion on Saturday night, falling to No. 16 Tennessee, 31-27, at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Tennessee had to punt the ball to South Carolina late, but the Gamecocks were unable to recover it. South Carolina’s Cam Smith allowed the punt to hit his back leg and returner Jammie Robinson could not get to it in time.

The Volunteers held on for the four-point victory.

One South Carolina fan is going viral on social media for her reaction to the play. It sums up the loss pretty well:

Speaking for all South Carolina fans after the muffed punt. pic.twitter.com/GAfFVkIuxW — Creg Stephenson the First (@CregStephenson) September 27, 2020

South Carolina played well for much of its season-opener against a ranked Tennessee team, but as Josh Kendall put it, “this felt way too familiar for South Carolina fans.” It’s a brutal 0-1 start to the 2020 season for Muschamp’s program, which is trying to build itself up.

Tennessee 31, South Carolina 27. Gamecocks start the 2020 season 0-1 overall, 0-1 in the SEC. This felt way too familiar for South Carolina fans. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) September 27, 2020

South Carolina can’t afford to hang its head, though. The Gamecocks have another tough game next weekend, as they are scheduled to take on No. 6 Florida at The Swamp in Gainesville.

Kickoff for the game between the Gamecocks and the Gators is scheduled for noon E.T. The game will be televised on ESPN.