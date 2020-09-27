The Spun

Video: South Carolina Fan Goes Viral In Heartbreaking Loss

South Carolina cheerleaders on Saturday night.COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: South Carolina Gamecocks cheerleaders at Kyle Field on September 30, 2017 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The most-devastating loss of the SEC’s opening weekend slate goes to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Will Muschamp’s program lost in brutal fashion on Saturday night, falling to No. 16 Tennessee, 31-27, at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Tennessee had to punt the ball to South Carolina late, but the Gamecocks were unable to recover it. South Carolina’s Cam Smith allowed the punt to hit his back leg and returner Jammie Robinson could not get to it in time.

The Volunteers held on for the four-point victory.

One South Carolina fan is going viral on social media for her reaction to the play. It sums up the loss pretty well:

South Carolina played well for much of its season-opener against a ranked Tennessee team, but as Josh Kendall put it, “this felt way too familiar for South Carolina fans.” It’s a brutal 0-1 start to the 2020 season for Muschamp’s program, which is trying to build itself up.

South Carolina can’t afford to hang its head, though. The Gamecocks have another tough game next weekend, as they are scheduled to take on No. 6 Florida at The Swamp in Gainesville.

Kickoff for the game between the Gamecocks and the Gators is scheduled for noon E.T. The game will be televised on ESPN.


