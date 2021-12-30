Watch: Shane Beamer Gets A Mayo Bath After Today’s Win

Anticipation for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl had been building for a number of weeks, but not because of the on-field matchup between North Carolina and South Carolina.

No, fans were mostly excited to see which head coach would come out on top and subsequently get dunked in mayonnaise.

Shane Beamer was the lucky recipient of the honor on Thursday after his Gamecocks ran all over the Tar Heels on their way to a 38-21 victory. South Carolina racked up 301 total yards on the ground and averaged 8.1 yards per play to end their season in dominant fashion.

The Gamecocks performance also earned their head coach a unique postgame celebration. In place of a usual gatorade shower, Beams agreed to take a mayo bath, in honor of the bowl game’s sponsor.

Take a look at the moment college football history was made:

During his postgame press conference, Beamer was elated that his team put together such a strong performance in its final game of the 2021 season. However, he couldn’t keep his mind off the mayo shower that awaited him.

“Honestly, I’m thinking ‘oh my god’, I have to go this mayo bath now,” Beamer said after the win on the ESPN broadcast.

We think it’s safe to say that this is an experience that Beamer will never want to repeat.

Mayo bath aside, a victory in Thursday’s bowl capped off a strong season for the first year South Carolina head coach. Beamer went 7-6 in his first ever season at the helm and laid the groundwork for a bright future at the program.

With the loss, North Carolina finished 6-7.