Will Muschamp Has Brutally Honest Admission Following Saturday’s Loss

The bad times continued for Will Muschamp and the South Carolina football program on Saturday night.

The Gamecocks were blown out by a reeling LSU Tigers team on Saturday evening. South Carolina lost to LSU, 52-24, as the Gamecocks dropped to 2-3 on the season.

Muschamp probably entered the 2020 season on the hot seat and his seat has to be warming up after Saturday’s loss.

South Carolina’s head coach had a brutally honest admission following the latest defeat.

“We got out coached and out played. Just call it how it is,” Muschamp told reporters following the loss.

Muschamp felt that the Gamecocks did some promising things on the offensive side of the ball. However, the South Carolina head coach was very disappointed by his team’s defensive effort. The Gamecocks were facing an LSU team without starting quarterback Myles Brennan. LSU’s offense had little difficulty scoring without their starter, though.

Will Muschamp: “We got out coached and out played. Just call it how it is.” Felt that they moved the ball and did some good things offensively but said the defense’s performance tonight was disappointing. @wachfox — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) October 25, 2020

South Carolina will have some time to reassess things moving forward, as the Gamecocks are off next weekend.

Muschamp’s team will return to the field on Saturday, Nov. 7. South Carolina and No. 7 Texas A&M are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on Nov. 7. A TV channel has not been set yet.