There’s no denying that programs will go to drastic measures to win over recruits in college football. In fact, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp admit that his team faced a ton of challenges leading up to National Signing Day.

South Carolina landed a commitment from five-star defensive end Jordan Burch earlier today. It’s a really big addition for the Gamecocks as they look to take the next step under Muschamp.

During Muschamp’s press conference on signing day, he called out rival programs for trying to negatively recruit South Carolina.

“When you don’t have the year you want to have, you deal with a lot on the recruiting trail,” Muschamp said. “And about 90 percent of it is not true from some of our lovely competitors. Our staff did a fantastic job holding things together in house.”

Muschamp also revealed that South Carolina faced some negativity on its own campus as well.

Here’s the video from Muschamp’s press conference:

WATCH: Part of Will Muschamp's opening statement at his Signing Day press conference. Throwing a little shade at some other schools potentially negative-recruiting against South Carolina. "We faced a lot of negativity outside our campus… some on our campus." @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/HpaP7YV9ZY — Cam Gaskins (@CamGaskinsTV) December 18, 2019

Muschamp didn’t say which programs are negatively recruiting South Carolina, but most signs would point to Clemson and Georgia being among those schools.

The Gamecocks currently have the No. 17 recruiting class in the country, per 247Sports.

Although Muschamp has to compete with other top programs for talented recruits, the veteran coach seems to be taking care of business.