South Carolina Addresses The Viral Will Muschamp F-Bomb Video

Early on during this college football Saturday, a video of Will Muschamp appearing to cut a promo for South Carolina football was posted online. It definitely isn’t one that the University wanted anyone to see.

In the video, the fiery Gamecocks coach drops an F-bomb, with a big smile on his face, telling fans to get on their feet at Williams-Brice Stadium. “It’s time for Carolina football,” Muschamp says. “So get the F*** out of your seats. Spurs Up!”

There was some confusion over the authenticity of the video. It certainly looks and sounds like Muschamp, but as we know, technology is pretty incredible. It’s hard to imagine someone deep-faking Muschamp just to make him use the F-word; you can see that most Saturdays in person if you just watch the Gamecocks sideline.

South Carolina has confirmed that the video is real. As suspected, the head coach was just having some fun while cutting stadium video, and it was never intended to come out.

According to the Post and Courier, South Carolina has confirmed that the video is real. It was filmed as a joke two years ago, and the program doesn’t know how it got out. The take that was used is played during the Gamecocks’ dramatic entrance to the field, scored by “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

It doesn’t seem like anyone is actually super offended by the video, nor should they be. If anything, it makes Muschamp–typically a super stern figure–look a little more human.

If South Carolina football manages to open its season with a win tonight, you’ll see this video being passed around rather giddily on social media. The Gamecocks face SEC East rival Tennessee, which enters the season ranked after a strong finish to the 2019. Expectations are pretty high for Jeremy Pruitt’s team, and the Gamecocks can be a big-time spoiler tonight.

Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks’ home game against Tennessee kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.