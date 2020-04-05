COVID-19 has had a massive effect on our country, and has shut down the world of sports as we know it. One major college football coach, South Carolina’s Will Muschamp, is doing his best to help in the fight against coronavirus.

Will Muschamp and his wife Carol have launched a new foundation to assist those on the frontlines of this ongoing health crisis, called “Feed Our Heroes.” The non-profit is partnered with South Carolina sponsor Marco’s Pizza. They’re working to feed healthcare workers in the local area.

“We wanted to do something for the community during this pandemic,” Muschamp said in South Carolina’s announcement about Feed Our Heroes. “We reached out to Joe Walker at Marco’s Pizza and told him we wanted to show our gratitude by feeding those healthcare employees who are on the front line, working tirelessly to prevent the spread of coronavirus and providing exceptional patient care here in the Midlands.”

The campaign will assist healthcare workers in local Lexington, Richland and Sumter counties. Food will be delivered to those at the hospitals treating patients with COVID-19. Marcos Pizza’s Joe Walker says he hopes the effort can help connect local restaurants, which are struggling to stay afloat, with the hospitals in need.

Fᴇᴇᴅ Oᴜʀ Hᴇʀᴏᴇs is a new non-profit foundation started by @CoachWMuschamp and his wife Carol that will help feed doctors and nurses on the front lines fighting #COVID19 | #SpursUp https://t.co/AkuZcz6le6 — Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) April 3, 2020

Those who wish to contribute to the effort can do so here. Muschamp’s initial gift to the campaign has helped start the entire movement.

Much of the discourse in the college football world over the last few days is about the start of the season, and whether it is feasible to do so in September as usual. Efforts like this, as well as everyone socially distancing, will go a long way.

Kudos to Will and Carol Muschamp for making this happen.