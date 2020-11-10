Will Muschamp Had 1-Word Response To Job Security Question

After a humiliating 48-3 loss to Texas A&M, Will Muschamp may be on the chopping block as head coach of South Carolina football. The thing that may be aiding him more than anything is the financial limitations that universities find themselves in this year.

Gamecock fans were feeling pretty good about where things stood after the upset win over Auburn on Oct. 17. The team followed that game with a 52-24 loss to a spotty LSU team, followed by the A&M game. The former Florida coach is now 28-29 overall, with a 17-21 SEC record.

During his press conference today, Muschamp was asked by Ben Breiner of The State about whether he’s concerned over job security. His simple, one word answer: “No.”

He was previously asked whether he felt institutional support from athletic director Ray Tanner and others at South Carolina. He said that he and his boss speak every day, and that he isn’t worried about the support level at this point.

Asked Muschamp if he's worried about his job security: "No" — Ben Breiner (@BreinerTheState) November 10, 2020

There’s still time for Muschamp to be more competitive this year. The team is at Ole Miss on Saturday, followed by home games with Missouri and Georgia, before finishing the year at Kentucky. At least three of those games should be winnable, but all four are absolutely losable.

Muschamp has a buyout of over $15.3 million as of Dec. 1, which may help him last until 2021. Firing him would be a huge commitment for the South Carolina football program, which would also have to turn around and pay to hire a new coach as well.

Will Muschamp may be favored to last until next year as a result, but he’s done himself no favors for the long term with how the team has played over the last two games.

