Will Muschamp’s Twitter Bio Is Leading To Major Speculation

Rumors are running wild within the South Carolina football program Sunday evening. Have we seen the last of Will Muschamp as head coach of the Gamecocks?

Muschamp just hasn’t been the answer for South Carolina. The Gamecocks have been ranked just once under his leadership. After going 4-8 last season, USC is off to a 2-5 start to the 2020 season.

There’s major speculation within the SEC today that Muschamp and South Carolina will part ways very soon. It looks like that could be as soon as this week, based off Muschamp’s latest Twitter bio.

Muschamp’s Twitter bio now makes no mentions or references that he’s the head coach of South Carolina football. Take a look for yourself below.

This could end up being a wild week for South Carolina. It’s about time the program moves on from Will Muschamp, but no official decision has been made just yet.

If Muschamp indeed resigns or is fired, it’ll be interesting to see who the Gamecocks target for their next head coach. Hugh Freeze seems like the logical choice. He’s been terrific at Liberty, and it’s only a matter of time before he makes his way to the Power Five.

Either way, South Carolina needs to make a solid hire if it hopes to finally become an SEC contender. First, the school needs to make a decision on Muschamp. It looks like that decision could come as soon as this week.