3 Tennessee Football Players Arrested On Drug Charges

A difficult offseason for the Tennessee Volunteers just got a whole lot more difficult after several football players were arrested.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, three Tennessee players have been arrested on drug charges in connection to an incident in a campus residence hall. Rittenberg identified the three as linebacker Martavius French, along with new recruits Aaron Willis and Isaac Washington.

Per the report, two other people were arrested in connection with the incident. The incident was originally classified as an assault and burglary.

Tennessee police apparently sent out a safety alert on campus that warned that the five removed items from a residence hall.

French is heading into his second year with the Vols after joining their 2020 recruiting class. He was a four-star prospect coming out of high school.

Willis is a freshman and one of the top inside linebackers in the country, per 247Sports. He is ranked as the No. 137 prospect in the country, the No. 8 inside linebacker, and the No. 5 prospect from the state of Virginia.

Washington is a three-star defensive tackle who hails from North Carolina.

It’s a rough start to the tenure of new head coach Josh Heupel, who is less than six weeks into his tenure as the Vols head coach.

Tennessee went 3-7 in 2020 and fired head coach Jeremy Pruitt after the season. Athletic director Phillip Fulmer also resigned, giving way to Danny White as a replacement.

Hopefully they can navigate their way to the 2021 season without any other off-the-field incidents.