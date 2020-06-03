A Legendary Tennessee Head Coach Has Passed Away

On Wednesday morning, the college football world received some tough news when a legendary former player and coach passed away.

Johnny Majors, a legend on the field and the sideline at Tennessee, passed away this week, according to a report from the Tennessean. He was 85 years old.

The Pittsburgh football program confirmed Majors’ passing in a statement. It’s been a tough few days for fans of the SEC as two prominent figures died within days of each other.

Majors’ passing comes just days after legendary Auburn coach Pat Dye passed away. The longtime Tennessee head coach brought the Volunteers back into the national spotlight before he was asked to resign in 1992.

John Majors, 1935-2020. He led us to our greatest glory and changed Pitt forever. Thank you, Coach. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/bPs4OEoQXW — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) June 3, 2020

Majors starred at Tennessee as a tailback and helped the team to a 10-1 record in his final season. The Volunteers star was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 1956, but lost out to Notre Dame’s Paul Hornung.

After a standout collegiate career, Majors played briefly for the Montreal Alouettes. He eventually landed a head coach job at Iowa State where he led the Cyclones to a 24-30-1 record in four seasons.

Majors left Iowa State for Pitt, where he lead the team to a national title during the 1976 season. After winning Coach of the Year honors, he took over at his alma mater.

He led the Volunteers to a 116-62-8 record over 16 seasons with the program. In all, he won three SEC titles during his reign as the team’s head coach.

Our thoughts are with the Majors family and Tennessee community.