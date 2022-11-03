Anonymous SEC Coach Thinks Tennessee Will Score 50 On Georgia

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 08: Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers warms up before a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

On Saturday afternoon, No. 3 Georgia will host No. 1 Tennessee in what should be an SEC thriller.

In preparation for this weekend's showdown, ESPN spoke to a total of 15 head coaches, assistants, NFL scouts and staffers about the Georgia-Tennessee game.

Surprisingly, an anonymous SEC coach believes the Volunteers could score 50 points on the Bulldogs.

"I won't be surprised if Tennessee scores 50," one coach said, via ESPN. "Georgia's front is average. Their back end is below average. They really miss William Poole [who left the team early in September]. I don't think their corners are special. The [Kelee] Ringo kid, he doesn't run nearly as well as you'd expect. The others are just OK. They're going to run right by those corners."

This is somewhat of a bold prediction considering Georgia's defense is giving up just 10.5 points per game.

On the flip side, Tennessee's offense has been unstoppable this season. The unit is averaging 49.4 points per game in large part because of Hendon Hook's excellent play.

Hooker has 2,338 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and one interception this season.

Kickoff for the Georgia-Tennessee game is at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.