There Are 4 More Bowl Games This Week – Here’s The Schedule

We’re through the College Football Playoff semifinal and the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games. That isn’t the end of bowl season before the national championship, though.

There are four more bowl games this week, with two being played today. The final bowl will be played next Monday, before the national championship between Clemson and LSU on Monday, Nov. 13.

Today, things get going at 3 p.m. ET. Here are the games you have to look forward to:

Ticketsmarter Birmingham Bowl: No. 21 Cincinnati vs. Boston College

Kickoff time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee

Kickoff time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The next two days have one game each as well:

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada

Date: Friday, Jan. 3

Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Tulane

Date: Saturday, Jan. 4

Kickoff time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

—

Obviously, none of these are going to jump off the page, but there are precious few college football games left.

Indiana and Tennessee could be a fun one. IU was quietly one of the bigger surprises of the year, while the Vols improved drastically from Week 1, when they famously lost to Georgia State at home.

In total, there are six college football games left. We should enjoy them while we can.