The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

There Are 4 More Bowl Games This Week – Here’s The Schedule

A Tennessee player holding up his helmet before a game.KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 7: A Tennessee Volunteer holds up his helmet in the team huddle before the NCAA football game against the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders at Neyland Stadium on September 7, 2002 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won 26-3. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

We’re through the College Football Playoff semifinal and the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games. That isn’t the end of bowl season before the national championship, though.

There are four more bowl games this week, with two being played today. The final bowl will be played next Monday, before the national championship between Clemson and LSU on Monday, Nov. 13.

Today, things get going at 3 p.m. ET. Here are the games you have to look forward to:

Ticketsmarter Birmingham Bowl: No. 21 Cincinnati vs. Boston College

Kickoff time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Luke Fickell and the Cincinnati Bearcats prepare to walk out onto the field.

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee

Kickoff time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Indiana football star Whop Philyor stiff arms a defender.

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The next two days have one game each as well:

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada

Date: Friday, Jan. 3

Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Ohio coach Frank Solich during a game at Penn State.

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Tulane

Date: Saturday, Jan. 4

Kickoff time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Tulane football coach Willie Fritz.

(Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Obviously, none of these are going to jump off the page, but there are precious few college football games left.

Indiana and Tennessee could be a fun one. IU was quietly one of the bigger surprises of the year, while the Vols improved drastically from Week 1, when they famously lost to Georgia State at home.

In total, there are six college football games left. We should enjoy them while we can.


Reader Interactions

About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.