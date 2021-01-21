Breaking: Tennessee Finalizes Athletic Director Hire

The Tennessee Volunteers have been in need of a new head coach for a few days now. But while a number of people will have a say in finding that new coach, Tennessee now has a new athletic director to help.

According to Dan Wolken of USA Today, Tennessee are hiring UCF athletic director Danny White as their new athletic director. White will replace Phillip Fulmer, who is parting ways with the program after four seasons.

While limited in his Power Five experience, Danny White has been one of the top athletic directors of the Group of Five for nearly a decade. He started his AD career in Buffalo, turning the Bulls football program around before joining UCF in 2015.

While at UCF, White has overseen the Knights become one of the top programs in all of college football – let alone the Group of Five. The team went 25-1 between 2017 and 2018, winning back-to-back AAC titles.

But while turning Buffalo and UCF into winners was a tremendous feat, meeting the goals of Tennessee will be a different animal for Danny White.

For starters, he may have to navigate the Vols through potential NCAA sanctions. One of the reasons Jeremy Pruitt was fired earlier this week was recruiting violations that could put many players or the program at risk.

Then there’s the matter of finding the new head coach, a process that Tennessee is already behind in.

Good luck in Knoxville, Mr. White. You might need it.