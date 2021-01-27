The Spun

Breaking: Tennessee Has Reportedly Made A Head Coaching Hire

Tennessee football has found its new head football coach. The university is set to hire UCF’s Josh Heupel, per multiple reports.

Heupel, an All-American quarterback at Oklahoma two decades ago, has been the head coach at UCF since 2018. He worked under then-athletic director Danny White, who was recently hired to man the same position at Tennessee.

White is bringing Heupel with him after a coaching search that featured several other names linked to the job, including Penn State head coach James Franklin and Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. Tennessee also reportedly “vetted” Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck and SMU’s Sonny Dykes.

In three seasons at UCF, Heupel went 28-8, including a 12-1 campaign in 2018. The Knights reached the Fiesta Bowl that season before losing to LSU.

UCF followed that up with a 10-3 mark in 2019, which included a win in the Gasparilla Bowl, but the Knights slipped to 6-4 this past fall.

Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reports that Heupel is set to earn in the ballpark of $4 million annually to coach the Vols. He takes over a program that could be facing major NCAA sanctions.

On paper, this is not the sexy hire that would have ignited the always-passionate Tennessee fan base, but time will tell if Heupel has what it takes to succeed on Rocky Top.


