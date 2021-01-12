Breaking: Tennessee Is Reportedly Hiring Kevin Steele

The Spun

Kevin Steele may be leaving Auburn, but he’s not going far. The veteran defensive coordinator has been hired at another SEC program.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Tennessee is adding Steele to its coaching staff. This will be Steele’s third stint in Knoxville.

The first one came from 1978-82. For the first two years of that span, Steele was a linebacker for the Volunteers. When his playing career ended, he joined the coaching staff in 1980.

Steele would also return to his alma mater in 1987 for a two-year run as defensive backs coach.

For the last five seasons, Steele has been the defensive coordinator at Auburn. He was also the Tigers’ interim head coach after Gus Malzahn was fired during the 2020 season, but Steele’s candidacy for the permanent position went belly-up after a faction of Auburn fans voiced their displeasure at the possibility of hiring him.

Steele has also served as the DC at Alabama, Clemson and LSU and has experience on staff at Nebraska, Florida State and with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

It is unclear what his official role will be with the Vols this time around. Ironically, Steele was a finalist for the head job at Tennessee in 2018 when the school elected to hire Jeremy Pruitt.


