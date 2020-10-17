NASCAR Star, Tennessee Fan Bubba Wallace Responds To Vols Getting Blown Out By Kentucky

No. 18 Tennessee is getting dominated by SEC East rival Kentucky early in the fourth quarter, down 34-7. NASCAR Star Bubba Wallace, a diehard Vols fan, is not thrilled.

The quarterback position has been a major issue for the Vols this afternoon. Jarrett Guarantano is 14-for-21 for just 88 yards and two interceptions. He was briefly pulled for J.T. Shrout, who threw a pick on his only pass attempt.

Wallace’s Tennessee football fandom is well documented. He helped promote the team’s 2016 game at Bristol Motor Speedway against Virginia Tech, practicing with the team that week. He has also formed a bond with Vols great Alvin Kamara.

“Can’t be any worse…” Wallace tweeted earlier today, amid the brutal quarterback play by Tennessee. He’s wearing a smokey gray Vols helmet and a Tennessee shirt in the picture. “Hell, put me in!!!”

Can’t be any worse… Hell, put me in!!! pic.twitter.com/oGfKBcrmjg — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) October 17, 2020

Bubba Wallace is obviously joking but he may not be way off here. Kentucky’s defense has absolutely suffocated the Tennessee offense today.

The Vols have managed 137 yards on the ground, but it has taken 35 carries, good for less than four yards per attempt. The passing game has been totally unworkable, with just 88 total yards and three interceptions.

Kentucky’s offense hasn’t had to do much, and only has 239 yards, but thanks to four takeaways and the lockdown on the other side, they’ve put up 34 points with relative ease.

Assuming we don’t see an incredible comeback here, both teams will move to 2-2 on the season.

