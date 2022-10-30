Bubba Wallace Uses 2 Words To Describe Tennessee Quarterback Hendon Hooker

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 15: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #45 McDonald's Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee quarterback and Heisman candidate, has a fan in Bubba Wallace.

Hooker and the Volunteers soundly beat the Wildcats of Kentucky 44-6 on Saturday night.

The Volunteers quarterback had 245 yards through the air and four scores, three passing and one on the ground, in the win.

Wallace now refers to Hooker as a "baddddddddd dude!!!!"

It has to be a pretty cool moment when a guy like Bubba Wallace gives you a shout-out on Twitter. Well done, Hendon Hooker.

Hooker will put his Heisman resume to the test next Saturday in a massive SEC battle vs. No. 1 Georgia in Athens. The winner takes control of the SEC East.

Bubba Wallace will no doubt be watching next week's game.