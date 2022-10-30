Skip to main content
Bubba Wallace Uses 2 Words To Describe Tennessee Quarterback Hendon Hooker

Bubba Wallace is the driver of the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 15: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #45 McDonald's Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee quarterback and Heisman candidate, has a fan in Bubba Wallace. 

Hooker and the Volunteers soundly beat the Wildcats of Kentucky 44-6 on Saturday night. 

The Volunteers quarterback had 245 yards through the air and four scores, three passing and one on the ground, in the win. 

Wallace now refers to Hooker as a "baddddddddd dude!!!!"

 It has to be a pretty cool moment when a guy like Bubba Wallace gives you a shout-out on Twitter. Well done, Hendon Hooker. 

Hooker will put his Heisman resume to the test next Saturday in a massive SEC battle vs. No. 1 Georgia in Athens. The winner takes control of the SEC East. 

Bubba Wallace will no doubt be watching next week's game. 