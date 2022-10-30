Bubba Wallace Uses 2 Words To Describe Tennessee Quarterback Hendon Hooker
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee quarterback and Heisman candidate, has a fan in Bubba Wallace.
Hooker and the Volunteers soundly beat the Wildcats of Kentucky 44-6 on Saturday night.
The Volunteers quarterback had 245 yards through the air and four scores, three passing and one on the ground, in the win.
Wallace now refers to Hooker as a "baddddddddd dude!!!!"
It has to be a pretty cool moment when a guy like Bubba Wallace gives you a shout-out on Twitter. Well done, Hendon Hooker.
Hooker will put his Heisman resume to the test next Saturday in a massive SEC battle vs. No. 1 Georgia in Athens. The winner takes control of the SEC East.
Bubba Wallace will no doubt be watching next week's game.