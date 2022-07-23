CFB Coach's Wife Implicated In Recruiting Scandal: Fans React

KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 19: A general view of the field taken during the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Vanderbilt Commodores on November 19, 2005 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Commodores defeated the Volunteers 28-24. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

On Friday, the NCAA charged Tennessee's football program with 18 Level I alleged rules violations.

Per the notice of allegations, former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt provided roughly $9,000 to the mothers of two recruits.

Pruitt's wife, Casey, is also involved in this situation. She is being accused of making 25 payments totaling about $12,500.

Overall, Tennessee's former coaching staff allegedly paid out $60,000 to recruits, players and their families.

College football fans aren't strangers to teams breaking the rules, especially when it comes to recruiting. The fact that a coach's wife was directly involved in this scandal takes it to another level.

Pruitt was fired by Tennessee in January of 2021 after its internal investigation into these allegations.

During his time at Tennessee, Pruitt had a 16-19 record. The Volunteers were 10-16 against SEC opponents.

Tennessee and everyone involved in this situation have 90 days to respond to the notice of allegations. Athletic director Danny White said the school will take responsibility for its role in this.

"Receipt of our Notice of Allegations was an expected, requisite step in this process-a process our university initiated proactively through decisive and transparent actions," White said. "This moves us one step closer to a final resolution. Until we get to that point, I am unable to discuss the case in any detail. As a university, we understand the need to take responsibility for what occurred, but we remain committed to protecting our current and future student-athletes."