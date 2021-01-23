The Spun

CFB Insider Hearing New Tennessee AD ‘High’ On 1 Potential Coach

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott at CFP media dayNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 11: Co-Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott of the Clemson Tigers attends media day for the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 11, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Tennessee has already hired a new athletic director–UCF’s Danny White. Now, it’s up to White to hire the school’s next football coach.

It’s a pivotal hire for the program, which has been floundering for much of the last decade-plus, and could also be facing NCAA sanctions. White will need to nail his pick of coach if he is going to make good on the idea that the “greatest decade in the history of Tennessee athletics” is set to begin.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports, one coach that has caught White’s eye is Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. Elliott has been with the Tigers since 2011 and has been the OC or co-OC since 2015.

In 2017, he won the Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in college football.

On Friday, Football Scoop reported that White wanted to target an “offensive-minded” head coach. In fact, White’s apparent preparation on his coaching candidate list was a major reason he was hired as AD.

“He told Tennessee on Wednesday night that he has an offensive coach(es) ready to go, and that apparently helped Tennessee get the deal done quickly,” Football Scoop wrote.

Elliott would certainly fit the bill of an offensive-minded coach, though he has never been a head coach before at any level. Stay tuned.


