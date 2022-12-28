Clemson Player Has Blunt Reaction To Viral Joe Milton Throw

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 26: Joe Milton III #7 of the Tennessee Volunteers passes the ball in the third quarter against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images) Carly Mackler/Getty Images

With the Orange Bowl set for this Friday night, Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton showed off his arm strength by chucking an orange the length of a football field.

The video of Milton immediately went viral on social media. It gained so much attention that even Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry commented on it.

Henry ultimately believes that Milton is playing the wrong sport.

"Joe need to be in the outfield, bro. QB is cool and all but we saw what Aaron Judge just got paid," Henry said. "You hit a baseball 2 out of 10 times and you throw somebody out from left field? I might be Joe’s manager. We gotta talk."

It's hard to argue with that logic.

Milton has only attempted 54 passes for the Volunteers this season, but he's been very efficient. He'll enter the Orange Bowl with 720 passing yards and seven touchdowns.

Tennessee will need a strong effort from Milton if it's going to knock off Clemson this Friday.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.