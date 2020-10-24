Colin Cowherd’s Tweet About Tennessee Fans Is Going Viral

The Tennessee Volunteers entered the 2020 college football season with some hype and played up to it early on.

Tennessee, led by head coach Jeremy Pruitt, opened the 2020 season with two straight wins, beating South Carolina and Missouri. Unfortunately for the Volunteers, it’s been mostly downhill since.

Pruitt’s team is on the verge of losing three straight contests. Tennessee was handled by No. 3 Georgia before getting blown out by Kentucky. Today, the Vols are getting thrashed by Alabama.

FOX Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd had a patronizing message for the Volunteers’ fan base on social media in the second half.

“I give Tennessee fans credit. Haven’t been legit national title contender for over two decades— but they never quit believing 1998 is pulling into the driveway any day now,” the popular sports radio host tweeted.

Cowherd is one to talk, though. The West Coast native constantly talks about USC football when the Trojans haven’t been legitimate national title contenders in a long time.

“Kind of like you with USC?” one fan tweeted back.

Tennessee will look to bounce back in two weeks with a win. The Volunteers are scheduled to take on Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 7. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. E.T.