College Football World Praying For Tennessee's Hendon Hooker

Tennessee star quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered a devastating injury on Saturday night.

Hooker, who inserted himself into the Heisman Trophy conversation and improved his NFL Draft stock with a monster season, tore his ACL in the Vols' 63-38 loss to South Carolina. His season, and college career, is over.

Tennessee confirmed the awful news on Twitter a short time ago.

All across the college football world, fans and media personalities alike are sending Hooker their best wishes.

"Brutal," said Barstool Sports' Unnecessary Roughness podcast.

"Damn! True warrior and great QB. Prayers for a speedy recovery!" said a South Carolina fan.

"A fun Vols season turned into an absolute nightmare. I hate it here," a Tennessee fan added.

"Man, that’s terrible. Tough way for a college career to end, especially with the way Hendon was playing this year," said Virginia Tech beat writer Andy Bitter.

"Absolutely gutted. This is worse than that loss yesterday,' chimed in Tennessee podcaster Charlie Burris. "Such a special kid. Dammit."

"Have never had a better teammate and friend," added Hooker's Tennessee teammate Grant Frerking. "Even though it will take time to see it in clarity, the journey will always be more meaningful than the destination. You embody everything that’s right about college football, Cinco. Love you bro @henhook2."

Over the last two seasons, Hooker, a Virginia Tech transfer, threw for 6,080 yards, 58 touchdowns and only five interceptions for Tennessee.

As gut-wrenching as this injury is, hopefully it doesn't prevent Hooker from having a professional career.