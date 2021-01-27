Tennessee has a new head football coach, as new AD Danny White has decided to bring Josh Heupel along with him from UCF.

Heupel went 28-8 in his tenure in Orlando, taking UCF to the Fiesta Bowl in 2018. However, his squad fell to 6-4 this past season. Prior to taking over the Knights, Heupel was the offensive coordinator at Missouri in 2016 and 2017.

A former All-American quarterback at Oklahoma, Heupel is known for producing stellar offenses. That’s a good start, but he’ll need to be able to do more than that to revive the Vols in a rugged SEC, especially when the program might be facing NCAA sanctions.

Judging by the reactions from college football media members, the decision to hire Heupel is mostly viewed as a risky one, though there are some who think the 42-year-old coach could ultimately be successful in Knoxville.

An underwhelming hire. But the job wasn’t that attractive https://t.co/852juUIBoQ — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) January 27, 2021

The trajectory of Josh Heupel’s three years at UCF:

2018 – Great!

2019 – A bit better than mediocre

2020 – Decidedly mediocre with a dash of team dysfunction — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) January 27, 2021

So Central Florida is about to get $6 million in buyout money from Tennessee for an AD and a head coach and they are going to hire a better coach than Tennessee to replace Josh Heupel with that money. Typical Vol football. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 27, 2021

I've been a Josh Heupel stan for about 5 years now. (Is that how the kids say it?) — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) January 27, 2021

I was dead wrong about Tennessee having to settle for Kevin Steele. Credit Danny White for hitting the ground running and salvaging an ugly situation. — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) January 27, 2021

#Sooners to face Josh Heupel is going to be a weird thing to say. https://t.co/QURhvMnd29 — Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) January 27, 2021

#Tennessee has a new coach and it’s #UCF’s Josh Heupel, sources tell @ClowESPN. New AD Danny White went with a familiar name after a challenging search. Clemson OC Tony Elliott, SMU’s Sonny Dykes, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, Penn State’s James Franklin among those pursued. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 27, 2021

Honestly, when there’s been a home run “best fit” hire, and we’ve overhyped based on previous results…we’ve been massively disappointed. We agreed to start fresh. Try something new. I’m giving Josh Heupel a chance. Maybe he’s the Champion of Life we desperately need.!! Go Vols! — Pam Chvotkin, Storyteller (@reddusfoximus) January 27, 2021

COLUMN: Josh Heupel is a risky hire for Tennessee. No debating that. We know his offenses always put points on the board, but there’s a lot we don’t know.https://t.co/LVoFisj7FY pic.twitter.com/GQtRUCJDbr — Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) January 27, 2021

Tennessee football badly needs a renaissance. The Vols haven’t won 10 games in a season since 2007 and have had a losing record three of the last four years.

Lane Kiffin, Derek Dooley, Butch Jones and Jeremy Pruitt all failed to return Tennessee to prominence. White is putting his faith in Heupel being able to accomplish what they couldn’t.

We’ll see if he has what it takes.