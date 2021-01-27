The Spun

College Football World Reacts To New Tennessee Coaching Hire

UCF coach Josh Heupel looks on during game.ORLANDO, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: Head coach Josh Heupel of the UCF Knights Looks on during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats on November 17, 2018 at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Tennessee has a new head football coach, as new AD Danny White has decided to bring Josh Heupel along with him from UCF.

Heupel went 28-8 in his tenure in Orlando, taking UCF to the Fiesta Bowl in 2018. However, his squad fell to 6-4 this past season. Prior to taking over the Knights, Heupel was the offensive coordinator at Missouri in 2016 and 2017.

A former All-American quarterback at Oklahoma, Heupel is known for producing stellar offenses. That’s a good start, but he’ll need to be able to do more than that to revive the Vols in a rugged SEC, especially when the program might be facing NCAA sanctions.

Judging by the reactions from college football media members, the decision to hire Heupel is mostly viewed as a risky one, though there are some who think the 42-year-old coach could ultimately be successful in Knoxville.

Tennessee football badly needs a renaissance. The Vols haven’t won 10 games in a season since 2007 and have had a losing record three of the last four years.

Lane Kiffin, Derek Dooley, Butch Jones and Jeremy Pruitt all failed to return Tennessee to prominence. White is putting his faith in Heupel being able to accomplish what they couldn’t.

We’ll see if he has what it takes.


