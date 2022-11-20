College Football World Reacts To Stunning Tennessee Upset Loss

Tennessee Volunteer flag waves at Neyland Stadium

Tennessee's season just went from special to nightmare in the span of just a few hours.

The Volunteers suffered an embarrassing upset loss to the Gamecocks of South Carolina this Saturday night. It wasn't even close.

Spencer Rattler had a career night, throwing for six touchdowns in the 63-38 victory. But the bigger story on the night is the Volunteers are now out of the mix to earn an invite to the College Football Playoff.

To make matters worse, Heisman contender Hendon Hooker suffered an injury in the second half. A nightmarish night for the SEC team.

"Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker is down on the field. Looks to be in a considerable amount of pain. Nightmare situation during a nightmare game for the Volunteers," said Rocky Top Insider.

"Hendon Hooker is down with a non-contact knee injury. What a nightmare for Tennessee. Hope he is OK," said Ari Wasserman.

"This would be the absolute worst nightmare for Tennessee. They may lose the game, their playoff hopes, and their quarterback," wrote Adam Kelly.

A nightmare night for the Volunteers of Tennessee.