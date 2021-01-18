The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Jeremy Pruitt News

Jeremy Pruitt standing on the sideline.CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 01: Head coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Tennessee Volunteers watches on against the West Virginia Mountaineers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

After an underwhelming 2020 campaign along with some off-the-field controversy, the Tennessee Volunteers football program is parting ways with head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

The Vols went 3-7 in 2020, making it one of the worst campaigns in the program’s history. But the straw that may have broke the camel’s back a self-reported recruiting violation.

Pruitt leaves the Vols with a 16-19 record, one of the worst three-year stretches in Tennessee history. And this late in the hiring cycle, finding a top-tier replacement will be difficult.

Vols fans are mixed on Pruitt’s tenure in Knoxville. Most are frustrated by how bad his tenure was and how he continued the school’s relative decade of misery, while others admit to liking the man in spite of his flaws.

One fanbase that smells opportunity with Pruitt’s departure is the Alabama Crimson Tide. Pruitt is an Alabama alum with nearly a decade of experience on Nick Saban’s coaching staff.

Some Bama fans are already calling for Saban to scoop up his former assistant.

As for Tennessee, they’re now seeking their fifth head coach since Phillip Fulmer stepped down in 2008. While there are still plenty of big names out there like Hugh Freeze, Bill O’Brien and Gus Malzahn, they really hurt themselves by waiting so long to get started.

On top of all of that, the alleged resignation of Fulmer as their athletic director could slow down the process too.

The Vols are in quite a pickle right now. And they likely have a court date with Pruitt to deal with soon too.

What a mess.


