College Football World Reacts To The Tennessee Fine News

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: The Tennessee Volunteers fans coordinate to checker Neyland during the game against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 38-33. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

Tennessee fans stormed the field at Neyland Stadium following yesterday's 52-49 win over Alabama.

Who could blame them? It was the Vols' first victory over the Crimson Tide in 16 years and it wound up moving Tennessee into the top five.

Because of SEC rules, Tennessee was fined $100,000 for a second violation of the conference's "access to competition area" policy. The administration might not be too happy about that, but fans don't care.

"Tennessee will incur a fine of $100,000 for a second offense under the league's access to competition area policy…WORTH IT," tweeted 104.5 The Zone.

"You’re dang right we did," tweeted one fan.

"HELL YEA WE DID," said another.

"So that’s like a $1 a head to pay that?" asked one Twitter user. "I’m pretty sure no one in Knoxville cares this morning."

"Let us find a f--k to give!" added one particularly fired up member of Vol nation.

Now ranked third in the nation, Tennessee has a cupcake game coming up against Tennessee-Martin before a tough test against 19th-ranked Kentucky on October 29.