College Sports World Paying Tribute To Legendary Broadcaster

Four years ago, the college football world lost Tennessee football play-by-play announcer John Ward. To this day, he's considered one of those most iconic voices in the business.

Earlier this week, the Vols Network posted a tribute video for Ward on Twitter. It included some of his best calls from his career.

This touching tribute left fans teary-eyed on Monday.

"Miss John Ward more and more every season," a Tennessee fan said.

"One of those legendary SEC voices," a second fan said. "Loved hearing him call a game."

"To steal a line from John Ward... You can't describe it, there's no way to describe it," a Volunteers fan tweeted. "When I think of John Ward you can't describe he's connection with Vol Fans, you just had to live it."

"Hearing his voice instantly gives me cold chills and brings me back to my childhood," another fan wrote.

Ward was the "Voice of the Vols" from 1965-1999.

It's safe to say Ward's legacy will live on for years to come.