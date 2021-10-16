Kickoff between the Ole Miss Rebels and Tennessee Volunteers is still several hours away, but Eli Manning is already trash-talking his brother Peyton.

The Manning brothers are going to have plenty of things to say about this Saturday’s matchup since it’s a battle between their alma maters.

Moments ago, Eli proposed a hilarious bet to Peyton. If the Rebels win tonight, Eli wants Peyton to wear an Ole Miss jersey on their next Monday Night Football broadcast. On the flip side, if the Volunteers win, he’ll wear a Tennessee jersey.

“Peyt, you can’t run and you can’t hide,” Eli tweeted. “You wimped out on broadcasting the Ole Miss/UT game but you can’t bail on this- Ole Miss win you wear an Ole Miss Jersey the first have of MNF and vice versa. Don’t respond to this if you accept the bet.”

Hopefully, Peyton agrees to this bet. It’d be quite funny to see one of the Manning brothers wearing a rival program’s jersey while on national television.

This isn’t the first time that Eli has tweeted about this Saturday’s game between Ole Miss and Tennessee. Last weekend, he said “I can’t believe Peyt wimped out on calling the Ole Miss/Tenn game next week. He scared!”

Ole Miss and Tennessee will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.