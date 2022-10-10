ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 15: A general view of the play during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2016 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It has been years since Alabama and Tennessee have played with as much at stake as there will be on Saturday in Knoxville.

For the first time since 2016, both teams are ranked in the top 10. Both teams also enter the game undefeated for the first time in more than three decades.

Tennessee will be looking to snap its 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide in front of a raucous home crowd. We still don't know if Alabama will have star quarterback Bryce Young available, which is something to monitor as the week goes along.

ESPN's Bill Connelly released score predictions for this weekend's games using his SP+ formula. If you're wondering what SP+ is, it's a predictive metric designed to be "a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency."

It also projects that Alabama will edge out the Vols, 33-28.

The last time Tennessee beat Alabama, Nick Saban was coaching the Miami Dolphins. The Tide has dominated this rivalry ever since Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007.

Can the Vols snap their losing streak to 'Bama? We'll find out Saturday afternoon.