Florida Trolls Tennessee Over McDonald’s Report After Blowout Win

On Tuesday morning, Dan Patrick issued a report about the Tennessee football program that had the college football world buzzing.

Patrick alleged the Volunteers handed out money to recruits in an unconventional manner. According to Patrick, members of the Tennessee staff handed money to recruits in McDonald’s bags.

“I asked my source, I said ‘How did they get these assistant coaches on recruiting violations?’ And he said ‘Well, they put money into McDonald’s bags and gave them to the recruits when they came on campus.'”

Well, the sports world didn’t know what to make of the allegations at first. Rival fanbases, of course, decided to have some fun with the report.

So too, did the Florida basketball team. Following a blowout win over Tennessee, the Gators sent out graphic with the score of the game. In the caption, the team wrote “we’re lovin it,” a phrase McDonald’s uses in its commercials.

Check it out.

Wes Rucker of 247Sports went on to report that people at Tennessee are “angrily denying” the allegations from The Dan Patrick Show.

“People at Tennessee aren’t just denying the Dan Patrick Show allegations today,” Rucker wrote on Twitter. “They’re angrily denying them. Not person. People. FWIW.”

Regardless if the allegations are true or not, sports fans – especially those in the SEC – won’t let the Volunteers live this down any time soon.