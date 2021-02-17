Former 4-Star RB Announces Transfer From Tennessee

After signing his letter of intent in December, 2021 four-star running back Cody Brown was poised to be one of Tennessee’s most valuable recruits. But less than two months later, he’s decided to take his talents elsewhere.

On Wednesday, Brown took to Twitter to announce he is entering the NCAA transfer. He noted in a follow-up tweet that he was released from his national letter of intent on Tuesday.

“Thank you to the Tennessee coaches and staff that recruited me and made me a part of their family,” Brown wrote. “Most of all, thank you Vol nation for the support and love you have given me throughout my commitment. After a lot of thought and consideration, my family and I have decided that it would be best for me to reevaluate my options and put my name into the transfer portal. Please respect my decision. CB7”

247Sports rates Brown as the No. 232 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 10 running back in the nation, and the No. 21 prospect from the state of Georgia. He committed to Tennessee in May and signed his letter of intent in December.

In four years as a starter at Parkview High School, Brown rushed for 5,221 yards and 65 touchdowns while averaging 7.9 yards per carry.

To clear things up… I was released from my NLI yesterday — cb7 (@_codywbrown) February 17, 2021

But Cody Brown isn’t the first player to leave Tennessee since Josh Heupel was hired earlier this offseason. Several Tennessee players including Roc Taylor and Henry To’o To’o have either left or seen their scholarship revoked since Heupel arrived.

Few players may be as significant of a loss than Brown though. Four-star running backs don’t exactly grow on trees. And in the SEC you need as much talent in the running game as you can get your hands on.

The Josh Heupel era is off to a rough start – and we haven’t even seen a Vols practice yet.