Former Alabama 4-Star Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Just over a month after Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Brandon Turnage entered the transfer portal, it looked like he had found a new home.

In mid-May, Turnage announced that he was committing to the University of Georgia. However, that didn’t quite work out and Turnage went back into the transfer portal.

Earlier this afternoon there were reports that the former four-star recruit was considering a different SEC program. He reportedly set his sights on the Tennessee Volunteers.

Well, just a few hours later, Turnage took to Instagram with a message for fans. He confirmed he’ll be transferring to Tennessee to play for the Volunteers next season.

In two seasons at Alabama, Turnage appeared in just three games and made one pass defense against Ole Miss. He’ll be a redshirt sophomore in 2021.

As a four-star prospect in 2019, Brandon Turnage was the No. 102 overall prospect in the country per 247Sports. He was the No. 11 cornerback in the country, and the No. 8 prospect from the state of Mississippi.

Now he’ll be suiting up for the Volunteers when the 2021 season kicks off.