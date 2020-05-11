Former Alabama Star Reacts To Jeremy Pruitt’s Recruiting Success

Tennessee is scorching on the recruiting trail this month. Former Alabama star linebacker Mack Wilson has taken notice of what the Volunteers are doing with Jeremy Pruitt at the helm.

Pruitt’s already landed 21 commitments in the 2021 cycle resulting in the No. 2 class in the nation and tops in the SEC, per 247Sports. Eleven of Tennessee’s 21 commit have announced their commitment in the last two weeks alone.

The Volunteers’ recruiting success has caught the attention of college football fans everywhere. Wilson – who was coached by Pruitt during their time at Alabama – is the latest to shout out his former position coach.

The Cleveland Browns linebacker isn’t surprised by the success Tennessee’s head coach is having. Wilson had some high praise for his former position coach on Sunday, as seen in the tweet below:

What makes Pruitt’s recruiting success so impressive is that it’s coming in the midst of a pandemic. Normal recruiting practices have been put on hold for the foreseeable future. But that isn’t slowing down the Volunteers.

If Tennessee can continue its recruiting success, the program is certainly on the rise. It’s only a matter of time before the Volunteers become a legitimate contender not only in the SEC, but in all of college football.

With Pruitt in charge, Tennessee appears to be in great shape.