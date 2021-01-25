Former NFL Coach Jeff Fisher Addresses The Tennessee Job

Jeff Fisher coached plenty of football games in the state of Tennessee, but would he actually be a fit as head coach at the University of Tennessee?

Even before UT fired head football coach Jeremy Pruitt earlier this month, Fisher indicated he would have “a great deal of interest” in becoming the new coach of the Volunteers. Now, with Pruitt gone, Tennessee just needs to reciprocate Fisher’s interest.

On an appearance on 95.9 in Nashville Monday afternoon, Fisher said he had been contacted by some people about the Tennessee job, but had not heard from any of the decision makers in the search.

If we’re reading between the lines here, this means Tennessee doesn’t really have that much interest in Jeff Fisher.

Fisher has not coached since being fired by the Los Angeles Rams late in the 2016 season. In 22 years running the Rams, Tennessee Titans and Houston Oilers, Fisher posted an overall regular season record of 173-165-1.

In reality, the 62-year-old California native would be a curious fit for any college job, considering he’s never coached at that level. Fisher began his coaching career with the Chicago Bears in 1985 and never left the NFL.