Former Pac-12 Head Coach Reportedly ‘High’ On Tennessee’s List

Tennessee football is still without a head coach, as the Volunteers have reportedly been exploring a wide range of options for the job.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has been linked to the position pretty heavily the last few days, but he’s not the only coach being mentioned.

Over the weekend, FootballScoop reported that Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck and SMU’s Sonny Dykes have been vetted by UT. Dykes has been at SMU since 2017 and has past stints at Cal and Louisiana Tech.

During an appearance on 104.5 in Nashville on Monday, ESPN’s Chris Low indicated the interest in Dykes is legitimate on Tennessee’s part.

“I think Sonny Dykes is high on Tennessee’s list,” Low said, via 247Sports. “He’s a bit of a niche offensive guy. His offenses have had a lot of success. He coached in the Power Five. Didn’t have a lot of success at Cal. He had one decent year there. He had some success at Louisiana Tech. I think, when you look at SMU, he’s sort of helped turn that program around. I think they won 10 games two years ago, which is the most they’ve won there since 1984. “I think he’s a guy that Tennessee is going to look at pretty hard. I’m not saying he’s going to get the job, but he’s certainly in the mix.”

Dykes led SMU to a 7-3 record this season and a 10-3 mark in 2019. His high-water mark at Cal came in 2015, when he coached a Jared Goff-led Bears team to an 8-5 record and Armed Forces Bowl win.

Dykes also had two winning seasons in three years at Louisiana Tech. For his entire career, Dykes is 63-59 as a head coach.

It has been one week since UT fired Jeremy Pruitt, and now with new AD Danny White firmly in place, we’d expect a new football coach to be hired sooner rather than later.