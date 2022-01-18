Former Tennessee QB Harrison Bailey Announces Transfer Destination

Shortly after the end of Tennessee’s 2021 season, quarterback Harrison Bailey entered the transfer portal, signaling that he wanted out of Knoxville.

On Tuesday, the move became official as the former Volunteer announced his new home in college football.

In a post on Twitter this afternoon, Bailey shared he plans to enroll at UNLV and played for Marcus Arroyo’s Rebels in 2022. The former four-star recruit will head to the Mountain West and hope to compete for the starting job right away.

Bailey will enter his third season at the collegiate level next fall and will have four years of eligibility remaining with the Rebels.

Take a look at Bailey’s official announcement:

Bailey is coming off of a 2021 season that saw him slip down the Tennessee depth chart behind Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton. He played in just one game for the Volunteers, completing three of his seven passes for a total of 16 yards.

Although this year wasn’t all that he hoped it could be, Bailey showed plenty of promise in 2020. In six games last season, he was remarkably efficient and ended the year with 578 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

If he were to win the starting job at UNLV, Bailey could have a chance to shine in Arroyo’s pass-heavy offense. The Mountain West has proven to produce pro-caliber quarterback talent as of late and Arroyo has shown a commitment to developing his signal-callers since taking over the Rebels in 2020.

Time will tell if Bailey can win UNLV’s starting job and turn around his college career.