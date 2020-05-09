KaTron Evans, No. 9 DT In 2021 Class, Announces Commitment

KaTron Evans is highly regarded as one of the best defensive linemen from the 2021 recruiting class. Though there wasn’t any rush for him to make a final decision at the moment, the four-star recruit announced his commitment this afternoon.

Evans is No. 179 overall recruit and No. 9 defensive tackle from the 2021 class, per 247Sports. A lot of his offers came from SEC programs, as he received scholarships from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

On Saturday afternoon, Evans announced that he’s “1000% committed” to the Tennessee Volunteers. He’s joining a recruiting class that is already loaded with talent.

Tennessee has the No. 2 overall recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports’ rankings. Ohio State is putting together a recruiting class for the ages, so it’ll be tough for Tennessee to earn the top spot. Nonetheless, the program has done an excellent job of beating out rival SEC programs this recruiting cycle.

The Volunteers currently have 19 commits for their 2021 class.

Jeremy Pruitt has landed commitments from a pair of five-star recruits in outside linebacker Terrence Lewis and weak-side defensive end Dylan Brooks. His recruiting class also features a surplus of four-star recruits.

Fans in Knoxville have to be thrilled about the future of Tennessee’s football program.