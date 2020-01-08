Georgia 5-Star Cade Mays Is Transferring To Another SEC Program

Big changes are coming to Georgia in 2020. Quarterback Jake Fromm is off to the NFL, and now star offensive lineman Cade Mays is set to transfer.

But it looks like Mays is going have a reunion with his soon-to-be former team soon enough.

According to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, Mays is transferring to Tennessee. The former five-star recruit started 11 of 14 games for the Bulldogs in 2019.

Though his reasons for leaving Georgia remain unclear, he has strong ties to Tennessee. Mays grew up in the city of Knoxville, and his younger brother Cooper recently enrolled at the school.

However, Mays won’t get a chance to play for Jeremy Pruitt right out the gate. Per the report, he will have to sit out the 2020 season due to NCAA rules.

But once Mays is eligible to play again, the Vols will have a player who can play just about anywhere along the line.

Mays started games at both tackle and guard positions this past year.

Cade Mays plans to transfer to Tennessee per @Mark_Schlabach of ESPN: https://t.co/zTjVExnWt1 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) January 8, 2020

247Sports rated Mays as the No. 22 overall prospect in the Class of 2018. He was the No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation, and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Tennessee.

How will losing Cade Mays affect the Bulldogs in 2020?