Here’s What Tennessee Said In Termination Letter To Jeremy Pruitt

It’s safe to say that the Tennessee Volunteers aren’t exactly parting ways with Jeremy Pruitt on the best of terms.

According to David Ubben of The Athletic, Tennessee’s termination letter to Pruitt this morning had some pretty surprising language in it. The University believes that Pruitt may be responsible for “significant penalties” to the school and may jeopardize the eligibility of Tennessee players.

“Your failures are likely to lead to significant penalties to the University and has jeopardized the eligibility of our student athletes,” the letter reportedly says. Termination letter language doesn’t get much fiercer than that.

There’s some speculation as to whether Pruitt is serving as the sacrificial lamb for self-reported recruiting violations. But the Vols have made it pretty clear to Pruitt who they blame for their potential fate.

Jeremy Pruitt’s tenure ends after three years with a 16-19 record and one bowl win. He went 5-7 in his first year and was firmly on the hot seat heading into 2019.

An 8-5 season in 2019 had Vols fans thinking they were SEC East contenders in 2020. But after a 2-0 start, the Vols finished 3-7.

In the weeks that followed the season, reports emerged that the Vols had committed recruiting violations under Pruitt.

The language of this termination letter to Jeremy Pruitt definitely suggests that the Vols know a storm is coming.

There haven’t been many firings done on terms as bad as these in recent memory.