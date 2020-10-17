On Saturday afternoon, the Tennessee Volunteers took the field as a near touchdown favorite over the Kentucky Wildcats.

However, after just 20 minutes of play, the Volunteers trailed by two touchdowns. Interestingly enough, the Volunteers defense didn’t give up a single point.

Rather, it was two disastrous throws from Tennessee starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano that doomed the Volunteers in the first half. The starting quarterback threw interceptions that were returned for touchdowns on back-to-back drives.

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt had clearly seen enough from his struggling signal caller. Pruitt turned over the reins to backup quarterback J.T. Shrout early in the second quarter after Guarantano’s mistakes.

J.T. Shrout in at QB for the #Vols. The crowd approves. Loud cheers. — Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) October 17, 2020

Unfortunately for the Volunteers, that decision didn’t pay off. After two straight runs for Tennessee moved the sticks, Shrout dropped back for his first pass of the game.

He made a terrible decision, throwing to a wide receiver who was covered very well. Kentucky intercepted Shrout’s first pass, giving the team three interceptions on the previous eight plays from Tennessee.

The Volunteers have had five drives so far this afternoon. In those five drives, Tennessee has turned the ball over four times – that last three of which were interceptions.

The saving grace for Tennessee has been the team’s defense. The Volunteers allowed just 66 yards through the first quarter and a half of play.

Kentucky lead the game 14-0 with just over six minutes left.