Tennessee QB Jarrett Guarantano Announces Transfer To Pac-12 School

Jarrett Guarantano got significant playing time in all four of his seasons with Tennessee football, but never seemed to really put his stamp on the job. Now, he’ll continue his career out West at Washington State.

Guarantano played in seven games for the Vols this year, throwing for 1,112 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. His 6.7 yards per attempt were the worst of his college career, down from 8.4 last year.

Freshman Harrison Bailey wound up eating into Guarantano’s playing time over the course of the season, and put up pretty impressive numbers in limited time, completing over 70-percent of his throws for a solid 8.5 yards per attempt.

Now, Guarantano, a New Jersey native, is looking to head out West. Washington State just finished a very abbreviated first year under Nick Rolovich, going 1-3 with a win over Oregon State and losses to some of the league’s toughest teams, Oregon, USC, and Utah. Three of their four games were on the road. Guarantano will try and win the job for a fifth season in Pullman.

Guarantano is the second Vols quarterback to transfer this year. J.T. Shrout, who also got some playing time this year, is off to Colorado. Tennessee football is also adding a veteran quarterback, in Virginia Tech transfer Herndon Hooker.

Bailey and Hooker will likely battle it out for the starting job, in what could be a pivotal year for Jeremy Pruitt, if he makes it to the 2021 season at all.

Jarrett Guarantano, meanwhile will try to beat out Wazzu’s Jayden De Laura, who threw for 886 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions, completing 60.5-percent of his throws for 6.9 yards per attempt.

[Jarrett Guarantano]