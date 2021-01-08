Jeff Fisher Said He “Would Have Great Deal Of Interest” In Coaching 1 SEC Program

Former Titans and Rams head coach Jeff Fisher has been out of coaching since being fired by the Rams in the middle of the 2016 season. But could the winningest coach in Tennessee Titans history be eyeing a return to coaching in the college ranks?

Appearing on The George Plaster Show this week, Fisher was asked if he might be interested in taking over at the University of Tennessee if the job becomes available. Fisher stated that if head coach Jeremy Pruitt leaves the program, he would “have a great deal of interest.”

“If for some reason Coach Pruitt is no longer the head coach at the University of Tennessee, yes,” Fisher said. “I would have a great deal of interest in that program.”

Fisher spent 22 years as an NFL head coach, 17 with the Titans and five with the Rams. In 1999, he led the Titans to their first Super Bowl appearance, losing to the Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV.

He is 173-165-1 as a head coach, with a 5-6 record in the postseason.

But Fisher’s miserable five-year tenure with the Rams is why the interest in the Vols may not be mutual.

He went 31-45-1 before being fired in the middle of the 2016 season. With three seven-win seasons during his time with the Rams, his penchant for going 7-9 has become a meme.

On top of all of that, Fisher has never coached at any level of college. After an injury ended his career with the 1985 Chicago Bears, he was kept on as a defensive assistant. Fisher spent the next decade climbing the coaching ranks until getting hired by the Houston Oilers – later rebranded as the Tennessee Titans.

The Vols have been desperate for any coach who can help bring them back to the promised land after nearly 20 years of middling SEC football. But Jeff Fisher probably isn’t the one they think will bring them there.

