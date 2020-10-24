Jeremy Pruitt Announces Tennessee’s Starting QB vs. Alabama

Tennessee ended up using three different quarterbacks last weekend in an effort to spark its offense. So, who will get the nod as the starter this afternoon against Alabama?

Volunteers head coach Jeremy Pruitt just revealed that Jarrett Guarantano will start today against the Crimson Tide. It’s fair to wonder if he’s going to have a short leash for this game though.

Guarantano had an abysmal performance last weekend, as he threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns. He also finished the game with just 88 passing yards.

After going back-to-back games without an interception to start the season, Guarantano has really struggled to take of the football the past two weekends.

If Guarantano struggles early and often against Alabama, the quarterback carousel at Tennessee will keep on moving.

Jarrett Guarantano will start today for Tennessee, per Jeremy Pruitt to Bob Kesling — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 24, 2020

Last weekend, Pruitt tried to see if J.T. Shrout could reignite his offense but he ended up throwing a pick as well. It wasn’t until the final minutes of the game when he decided to let Harrison Bailey take a few snaps under center.

Bailey might eventually take over as the Volunteers’ starting quarterback. Right now though, he’s not ready to lead Tennessee into battle against Alabama.

There are also some questions surrounding Brian Maurer and whether he’ll remain at Tennessee. Even though he refuted a report that said he’s entering the transfer portal, he might have to consider other schools if he doesn’t get any playing time.

Kickoff for Alabama-Tennessee is at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. We’ll see if Pruitt made the right call by starting Guarantano.