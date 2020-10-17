Jeremy Pruitt Asked About Team’s Starting QB After Kentucky Loss

It’d be an understatement to say that Tennessee’s offense looked abysmal against Kentucky this afternoon. That’s how poorly the Volunteers performed at home this weekend.

The writing was on the wall for Tennessee when Jarrett Guarantano threw two interceptions for touchdowns in the first half. In fact, his interceptions came within six plays of each other.

Guarantano was quickly benched for J.T. Shrout, but he didn’t do any better. His first pass attempt of the day was intercepted by Kentucky defensive back Tyrell Ajian.

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt decided to put Guarantano back in the game after Shrout’s interception. It wasn’t until the final minutes of the game when the coaching staff opted to give freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey some playing time.

Following the loss to Kentucky, Pruitt was asked who would be the team’s starting quarterback next weekend against Alabama. His response wasn’t very helpful though, as he said “I would say it’s undecided.”

Pruitt on QB starter next week. "I would say it's undecided." He talked about Harrison Bailey like it was an opportunity to get him late snaps in garbage time, not necessarily more than that. — Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode) October 17, 2020

Starting a freshman quarterback against Alabama would be pretty tough. However, Bailey is a four-star recruit and has the potential to lead Tennessee for years to come.

Regardless of who Pruitt chooses to start next weekend, the offense needs to put an emphasis on taking care of the football. It’s nearly impossible to win games in the SEC when you have four turnovers.

Who do you think should start for Tennessee next week?