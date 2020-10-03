Jeremy Pruitt Has 1-Word Response To Question About Georgia

On Saturday afternoon the Tennessee Volunteers hosted the Missouri Tigers in the team’s second game of the season.

Tennessee opened the season with a win over South Carolina in the season opener. Just a week later, the Volunteers kept that momentum going with a 35-12 win over the Tigers on Saturday.

Tennessee used a balanced attack to take down the Tigers this afternoon. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano threw for nearly 200 and three total (one passing, two rushing) touchdowns with no interceptions.

The Volunteers had even more success on the ground, racking up over 230 yards and four touchdowns. Following the win, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt was asked about the team’s next opponent: Georgia.

He was asked if the Volunteers are ready to challenge and contend with the Bulldogs. “Absolutely,” he said.

Is Tennessee's team ready to challenge and contend with Georgia? "Absolutely," Jeremy Pruitt said. — David Ubben (@davidubben) October 3, 2020

Clearly Pruitt believes his team heading into its biggest game of the season – as he should.

After starting the 2019 season with a 2-5 record, the Volunteers have rattled off eight-straight wins. While none of those wins came against ranked opponents, it’s a great streak for a team that struggled to find conference wins in the past.

Tennessee fans will find out very quickly how good their team is. The Volunteers travel to Georgia for a game against the Bulldogs next weekend.

Two weeks later, Tennessee hosts Alabama and then has Texas A&M, Auburn and Florida in a four-week span.