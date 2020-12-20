The college football world had a couple of notable head coaching firing last week, with Arizona parting ways with Kevin Sumlin and Auburn parting ways with Gus Malzahn.

Now that the regular season is over, are more firings on the way?

We could have another notable one in the SEC. On Saturday, FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported that Tennessee could fire head coach Jeremy Pruitt following a blowout loss to Texas A&M. The Vols were crushed by the Aggies, 34-13, on Saturday afternoon.

Bruce Feldman reported on Saturday morning that Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt should be safe. However, Feldman added that there could be a coaching change if Tennessee is blown out by Texas A&M today. And they were.

Pruitt addressed his future at Tennessee following the game. He said he thinks the weird 2020 season explains the program’s drop-off.

“Yeah, I think absolutely,” Jeremy Pruitt said in a postgame press conference. “If you look over the first two years we were here, right? Where we were at when we got here. I’ve said it before from personnel, culture, to what we’re building. I get it. 3-7 is not where we want to be, but there’s one thing I can say. I can lay my head down on my pillow every night and know that I’ve done everything I could possibly do to make sure we protected everybody in our program. Wasn’t looking for a competitive edge. There’s lots of things that we didn’t know about. If we were going to have another COVID season again, I would probably be more prepared to handle it. I get the business. I understand it.”

Tennessee finished the season at 3-7.