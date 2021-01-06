There have been several notable college football head coaching moves this season, highlighted by Texas’ decision to fire Tom Herman and hire Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

The head coaching carousel might not be done moving, though.

According to longtime ESPN college football insider Chris Low, a major SEC football head coach is reportedly on the potential chopping block.

Tennessee has yet to announce a decision on Jeremy Pruitt, but Low believes it will be difficult for the head football coach to keep his job.

Low joined 104.5 The Zone in Nashville on Wednesday to share his thoughts on Pruitt’s future.

“Looking at it from where we are right now, talking to some people, I think it’s going to be difficult. You never say never, but it will be difficult for him to be the head football coach,” Low said on Wednesday evening.

Will Jeremy Pruitt make it? @Clowespn tells #3HL: "looking at it from where we are right now, talking to some people, I think its going to be difficult… you never say never… it will be difficult for him to be the Head Football coach."#Vols — 3HL (@3HL1045) January 6, 2021

Pruitt, 46, has been Tennessee’s head coach since the 2018 season. The Volunteers went 5-7 in 2018, 8-5 in 2019 and 3-7 in 2020.

The Volunteers do not appear to be on an upward trend and, at this point, it would not be surprising to see the program make a change.

Tennessee had been linked by some to Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze. The former Ole Miss head coach is 18-6 through two seasons.